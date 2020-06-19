Advertisement

Muggy with occasional showers and storms

By Justin Gehrts
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain hasn’t completely ended for the day for everybody. Scattered showers and storms are possible again later this afternoon and evening, although they should be pretty hit-or-miss. Highs hit about 80, which is cooler than yesterday, but it’ll be fairly humid.

The scattered storm chance sticks around tonight and Saturday. The highest chance of rain Saturday ought to come in the afternoon and evening. The severe weather threat looks pretty low over the next couple of days. Father’s Day still looks dry and a touch less muggy.

A cold front on Monday brings another rain potential that day, followed by pleasant weather for most of next week.

