Nearly 400 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Iowa over the last 24 hours

Editors note: a previous version of this story said more than 500 new cases were confirmed. The number has been fixed.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is reporting 392 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and three more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on June 19, the state’s data shows a total of 25,127 confirmed cases and 680 total deaths.

257 people were reported to have recovered over the last 24 hours. That makes 15,674 recovered COVID-19 patients in Iowa since the pandemic began.

Also, over the last 24 hours, 5,682 people were reported to have been tested for the virus, making the total 245,278 tests conducted.

There are currently 197 patients hospitalized, with 16 being admitted in the last 24 hours. 60 of those patients are in the ICU and 37 are on ventilators.

Two long term care facilities have been removed from the list of long term care outbreaks as well. Living Center West and ManorCare Health Services-Cedar Rapids are now off the list.

Living Center West had 82 cases and 64 recoveries as of June 16. And ManorCare Health Services-Cedar Rapids reported 50 cases and 35 recoveries as on June 16.

