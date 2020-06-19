Mexico posts record 5,662 new coronavirus cases in one day

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has posted another record one-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, with 5,662. At the same time, officials reported 667 more deaths Thursday.

The daily death toll has been hovering around 700 for much of this week, but the daily caseload increase has usually remained below 5,000. Officials have acknowledged that both figures are undercounted because of a lack of testing and delayed results.

The Health Department said Mexico has performed only about 450,000 tests since the pandemic began. Officials say the country is on a plateau with few signs of decrease, even as the economy starts reopening.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.