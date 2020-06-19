Local consignment store working to stay open

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids consignment store found support online after announcing it had to close down because of COVID-19.

Polka Dots & Denim is the only children’s clothing consignment store in Cedar Rapids. The shop took a major hit after the pandemic started. Nicole Koontz, the owner of Polka Dots & Denim, says the store tried to shift to selling clothing off of Facebook, but they weren’t getting the same amount of business.

Earlier this month Koontz announced on Facebook that she had decided to close down the store at the end of June. She says since that post went up, she’s seen a huge flood of support from the community, and last week the store had its highest week of sales in the last year. She’s now working to keep the business open until at least the end of July. Koontz says she hopes with continued support from the community, the store can stay open permanently.

Polka Dot’s & Denim’s struggles inspired Koontz to start a Facebook page for local non-food and alcohol businesses. She says she doesn’t see much support for local stores like hers, and she hopes the Facebook page will help other businesses that may be struggling due to COVID-19.

