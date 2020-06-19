Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Reynolds: Iowa recovering despite many new virus cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says Iowa is recovering strongly from the coronavirus pandemic and that its economy is set to grow. Her comments Thursday came even as some counties reported spikes in infections. Reynolds says the rate of Iowans testing positive has fallen, hospitalizations are down and 21 long-term care centers are coming off an outbreak list. Iowa has 24,738 positive cases Thursday and 678 deaths. That’s about 500 additional cases since Wednesday and eight more deaths. Reynolds has named several business executives to a recovery advisory board that she says will help chart a course for an economic comeback.

OFFICER FIRED-IOWA

Cedar Rapids police fire officer who shot, paralyzed man

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A white Cedar Rapids police officer who shot a black man in 2016, leaving him paralyzed, has been fired for violating department rules. Department spokesman Greg Beulow says Sgt. Lucas Jones was dismissed Thursday following an internal investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the investigation was linked to the shooting of Jerime Mitchell during a traffic stop in November 2016. Jones pulled Mitchell over in November 2016 because the license plate lights on his pickup truck were out. Police video shows Mitchell driving away with Jones caught in the door of his truck. Jones says he ordered Mitchell to stop before shooting him.

XGR-VIRUS OUTBREAK-LIMITING LAWSUITS-IOWA

Reynolds signs coronavirus lawsuit protection bill into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A bill Republican lawmakers passed that would offer broad protection from coronavirus lawsuits for doctors, hospitals, nursing homes, meatpacking plants, restaurants and other businesses was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The measure, which is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020, was vigorously opposed by Democrats, who tried repeatedly to amend it to offer protections for meatpacking plant workers and residents of nursing homes. Republicans defeated those efforts. Similar efforts to curb what supporters consider frivolous lawsuits are underway in Congress and several other states.

FELON VOTING-IOWA

Reynolds won't give timeline for Iowa felon voting order

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she has plenty of time to draft and sign an executive order enabling felons to vote in Iowa before the November election. Despite the pressure of advocacy groups and protesters who stood outside her office door Thursday shouting “let them vote,” she declined to say when she’d sign the order. Reynolds has tried unsuccessfully to get the legislature to pass a constitutional amendment that would restore voting rights after felons complete their sentences. Iowa is the only state to automatically revoke voting rights for felons and to require them to individually petition the governor to get their rights back.

BANKERS SURVEY

Bankers say economy remains weak in rural parts of 10 states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states suggests the economy remains weak in those areas as the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect the region. The overall economic index for the region more than doubled to 37.9 in June from May’s 12.5, but it remained at a weak level. Survey organizers say any score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy, while a score above 50 suggests a growing economy. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said crop prices remain low, and more than one-third of the bankers survey expect that to be a significant challenge over the next year.

AMERICA PROTESTS-HATE CRIME CHARGE

Illinois man charged with hate crime during Iowa protests

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An Illinois man accused of writing “KKK” on a black woman’s car during protests in Iowa has been charged with a hate crime. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 54-year-old Gary Eugene Shelton was arrested Wednesday in Bloomington, Illinois, in connection with the incident earlier this month in Waterloo, Iowa. He remains jailed facing extradition to Iowa to face charges of second-degree criminal mischief under the state’s hate crime statutes. The victim reported someone wrote KKK with a waxy substance on her car, causing damage estimated at more than $1,500.