Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

IOWA-BLACK MAN ATTACKED

2 charged in Iowa assault that NAACP says was racist

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two white men have been arrested in an assault so severe that the 22-year-old black victim believed he was about to be killed. The NAACP has said the attack in Des Moines was racially motivated. Twenty-eight-year-old Dale Lee Millard and 27-year-old Jesse James Downs are charged with willful injury causing serious injury. Millard was arrested Thursday and is jailed in Polk County on $50,000 bond. Downs surrendered Friday. DarQuan Jones says he was attacked by at least two men early on May 16. He says they choked and punched him, then held his head underwater in a creek.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-VOTING

Trump: Mail-in voting presents 'biggest risk' to reelection

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump says that mail-in voting presents the greatest threat to his reelection hopes, and he suggested that legal efforts in several states launched by his allies might decide November’s election. Trump has asserted without evidence that expanded mail-in voting will lead to the “greatest Rigged Election in history.” In an interview with Politico published Friday, the president underscored that ongoing battles in courts will be pivotal. His statements come as some swing states have taken dramatic steps to expand mail balloting while Republicans in others try to pull back from the practice.

AMERICA PROTESTS-IOWA ARREST

Lawyers say most charges dropped against Iowa City protester

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lawyers say most charges have been dropped against an Iowa City man who led protests against police brutality and racial injustice. The lawyers for Mazin Mohamedali say Friday they have reached an agreement with Johnson County prosecutors to dismiss five of six pending charges against the man. He was arrested June 7 on charges of unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct after taking part in a protest near Interstate 80 that ended when officers used tear gas and flash grenades to disperse a crowd. Mohamedali was then ordered jailed on a parole violation, as a probation officer cited comments he had made about upcoming protests. He’d been convicted in 2018 on charges connected to a gas station robbery.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA PBS

Iowa PBS cancels Iowa Press episode; staffer has COVID-19

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa public television says a member of its staff has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting it to cancel the taping of a public affairs program. Iowa PBS cancelled the regular Friday taping of Iowa Press in its Johnston studios after learning a staff member was being treated for the virus and was recovering at home. The show this week was scheduled to feature Democratic legislative leaders. Iowa PBS spokeswoman Susan Ramsey says the staff member is under a doctor’s care and is recovering at home. She says the staff member is not an on-air personality and does not interact with members of the public.

IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT

Iowa's May unemployment rate drops to 10%

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate was 10% in May, down from April but still remarkably high as many businesses and organizations curtailed operations due to the coronavirus. Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday that the May unemployment rate was down from 11% in April but was more than triple the 2.7% rate in May 2019. Beth Townsend, the director of the agency, noted the number of unemployment claims has declined, indicating more people are returning to work. The number of unemployed Iowa residents dropped from 188,000 in April to 168,100 in May. The U.S. unemployment rate for May was 13.3%.

CEDAR RAPIDS HOMICIDE

Police ID man killed in Cedar Rapids shooting during party

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified a man killed in a shooting during an overnight party in Cedar Rapids earlier this week. Cedar Rapids police say 20-year-old Malik James Sheets, of Cedar Rapids, died in the shooting. Officers were called about 5:10 a.m. Thursday to a home, where a fight during a party resulted in gunshots. Officers who arrived found a man, later identified as Sheets, inside the home who had been shot in the upper body. Sheets was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say the shooting happened amidst a large party.