Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

IOWA-BLACK MAN ATTACKED

2 charged in Iowa assault that NAACP says was racist

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two white men have been arrested in an assault so severe that the 22-year-old black victim believed he was about to be killed. The NAACP has said the attack in Des Moines was racially motivated. Twenty-eight-year-old Dale Lee Millard and 27-year-old Jesse James Downs are charged with willful injury causing serious injury. Millard was arrested Thursday and is jailed in Polk County on $50,000 bond. Downs surrendered Friday. DarQuan Jones says he was attacked by at least two men early on May 16. He says they choked and punched him, then held his head underwater in a creek.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA PBS

Iowa PBS cancels Iowa Press episode; staffer has COVID-19

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa public television says a member of its staff has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting it to cancel the taping of a public affairs program. Iowa PBS cancelled the regular Friday taping of Iowa Press in its Johnston studios after learning a staff member was being treated for the virus and was recovering at home. The show this week was scheduled to feature Democratic legislative leaders. Iowa PBS spokeswoman Susan Ramsey says the staff member is under a doctor’s care and is recovering at home. She says the staff member is not an on-air personality and does not interact with members of the public.

IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT

Iowa's May unemployment rate drops to 10%

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate was 10% in May, down from April but still remarkably high as many businesses and organizations curtailed operations due to the coronavirus. Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday that the May unemployment rate was down from 11% in April but was more than triple the 2.7% rate in May 2019. Beth Townsend, the director of the agency, noted the number of unemployment claims has declined, indicating more people are returning to work. The number of unemployed Iowa residents dropped from 188,000 in April to 168,100 in May. The U.S. unemployment rate for May was 13.3%.

CEDAR RAPIDS HOMICIDE

Police ID man killed in Cedar Rapids shooting during party

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified a man killed in a shooting during an overnight party in Cedar Rapids earlier this week. Cedar Rapids police say 20-year-old Malik James Sheets, of Cedar Rapids, died in the shooting. Officers were called about 5:10 a.m. Thursday to a home, where a fight during a party resulted in gunshots. Officers who arrived found a man, later identified as Sheets, inside the home who had been shot in the upper body. Sheets was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say the shooting happened amidst a large party.

DECRIMINALIZING MARIJUANA-IOWA

Des Moines City Council to consider marijuana resolution

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines City Council is set to consider a resolution supporting the decriminalization of marijuana in the city. The resolution is on the council's agenda for its meeting Monday and would be the first step toward decriminalizing marijuana in Iowa’s capital city. If approved, the move would create a six-person task force to study the issue and provide recommendations to the council by Oct. 1. The resolution is sponsored by City Council members Josh Mandelbaum, Connie Boesen, Carl Voss and Joe Gatto. Decriminalizing marijuana in Iowa is among the priorities listed by Black Lives Matter, which is seeking passage of a ban on racial profiling by Des Moines police.

OFFICER FIRED-IOWA

Cedar Rapids fires officer who shot, paralyzed black man

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A white Cedar Rapids police officer who shot a black man in 2016, leaving him paralyzed, has been fired for violating department rules. Department spokesman Greg Beulow says Sgt. Lucas Jones was dismissed Thursday following an internal investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the investigation was linked to the shooting of Jerime Mitchell during a traffic stop in November 2016. Jones pulled Mitchell over in November 2016 because the license plate lights on his pickup truck were out. Police video shows Mitchell driving away with Jones caught in the door of his truck. Jones says he ordered Mitchell to stop before shooting him.