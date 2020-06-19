Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT

Iowa's May unemployment rate drops to 10%

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate was 10% in May, down from April but still remarkably high as many businesses and organizations curtailed operations due to the coronavirus. Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday that the May unemployment rate was down from 11% in April but was more than triple the 2.7% rate in May 2019. Beth Townsend, the director of the agency, noted the number of unemployment claims has declined, indicating more people are returning to work. The number of unemployed Iowa residents dropped from 188,000 in April to 168,100 in May. The U.S. unemployment rate for May was 13.3%.

DECRIMINALIZING MARIJUANA-IOWA

Des Moines City Council to consider marijuana resolution

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines City Council is set to consider a resolution supporting the decriminalization of marijuana in the city. The resolution is on the council's agenda for its meeting Monday and would be the first step toward decriminalizing marijuana in Iowa’s capital city. If approved, the move would create a six-person task force to study the issue and provide recommendations to the council by Oct. 1. The resolution is sponsored by City Council members Josh Mandelbaum, Connie Boesen, Carl Voss and Joe Gatto. Decriminalizing marijuana in Iowa is among the priorities listed by Black Lives Matter, which is seeking passage of a ban on racial profiling by Des Moines police.

OFFICER FIRED-IOWA

Cedar Rapids fires officer who shot, paralyzed black man

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A white Cedar Rapids police officer who shot a black man in 2016, leaving him paralyzed, has been fired for violating department rules. Department spokesman Greg Beulow says Sgt. Lucas Jones was dismissed Thursday following an internal investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the investigation was linked to the shooting of Jerime Mitchell during a traffic stop in November 2016. Jones pulled Mitchell over in November 2016 because the license plate lights on his pickup truck were out. Police video shows Mitchell driving away with Jones caught in the door of his truck. Jones says he ordered Mitchell to stop before shooting him.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Reynolds: Iowa recovering despite many new virus cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says Iowa is recovering strongly from the coronavirus pandemic and that its economy is set to grow. Her comments Thursday came even as some counties reported spikes in infections. Reynolds says the rate of Iowans testing positive has fallen, hospitalizations are down and 21 long-term care centers are coming off an outbreak list. Iowa has 24,738 positive cases Thursday and 678 deaths. That’s about 500 additional cases since Wednesday and eight more deaths. Reynolds has named several business executives to a recovery advisory board that she says will help chart a course for an economic comeback.

XGR-VIRUS OUTBREAK-LIMITING LAWSUITS-IOWA

Reynolds signs coronavirus lawsuit protection bill into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A bill Republican lawmakers passed that would offer broad protection from coronavirus lawsuits for doctors, hospitals, nursing homes, meatpacking plants, restaurants and other businesses was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The measure, which is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020, was vigorously opposed by Democrats, who tried repeatedly to amend it to offer protections for meatpacking plant workers and residents of nursing homes. Republicans defeated those efforts. Similar efforts to curb what supporters consider frivolous lawsuits are underway in Congress and several other states.

FELON VOTING-IOWA

Reynolds won't give timeline for Iowa felon voting order

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she has plenty of time to draft and sign an executive order enabling felons to vote in Iowa before the November election. Despite the pressure of advocacy groups and protesters who stood outside her office door Thursday shouting “let them vote,” she declined to say when she’d sign the order. Reynolds has tried unsuccessfully to get the legislature to pass a constitutional amendment that would restore voting rights after felons complete their sentences. Iowa is the only state to automatically revoke voting rights for felons and to require them to individually petition the governor to get their rights back.