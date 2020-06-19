Advertisement

Klobuchar urges Biden to pick nonwhite woman as running mate

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., waves as she endorses Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign rally Monday, March 2, 2020 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Amy Klobuchar is dropping out of vice presidential contention and urging Democrat Joe Biden to select a woman of color instead.

The Minnesota senator said Thursday night on MSNBC that she called the presumptive presidential nominee Wednesday night and made the suggestion. She says it would be a step Biden could take to help “heal this nation.”

It comes as the senator’s home state has been roiled by the killing of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer. Klobuchar herself came under fire for her handling of a murder case when she was a prosecutor that sent a black teen to prison for life. 

