Advertisement

Iowa sees 10 percent decrease to unemployment rate in May

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development says Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased in May to 10.0 percent.

IWD Director Beth Townsend said it isn’t surprising the unemployment rate remains at 10 percent because Iowa didn’t begin to reopen until May. But now that more people are able to work, unemployment claims are declining each week.

In fact, the number of unemployed Iowans declined to 168,100 in May from 188,000 in April.

In May, there was a total number of 1,520,000 working Iowans. That number was 4,600 less than April and 163,900 lower than a year ago.

As establishments began reopening in May, 15,800 jobs were added. IWD says that’s a historically large gain, but still relatively small to the drop in April. Yet this increase in jobs was the first for the state since October.

Government jobs were down 8,400 in May while private sectors added 24,200 jobs.

Other industries with job gains are as follows:

  • Leisure and hospitality added 18,200 jobs
  • Arts, entertainment, and recreation added 7,000
  • Accommodations and food services added 11,200
  • Manufacturing added 2,900
  • Professional and business services added 1,600 jobs
  • Other services added 1,300 jobs
  • Retail trade added 5,100

However, these additions were tempered by a loss in wholesale trade and transportation and warehousing. Education and health services lost 800 jobs in May and durable goods shops lost 400 jobs.

IWD reported the May unemployment rate was down from 11 percent in April, but was more than triple the 2.7 percent rate in May 2019.

IWD says they expect to see a larger recovery over the summer as consumers become more comfortable with new social distancing and public health protocols at local businesses.

The U.S. unemployment rate for May was 13.3 percent.

For more information visit: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/COVID-19

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brett Hankison, Louisville detective involved in Breonna Taylor killing, will be fired

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.

News

NCAA: No championships in states with Confederate symbol

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its championship events.

News

AP-NORC poll: Majority of Americans support police protests

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Ahead of the Juneteenth holiday weekend’s demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality, a majority of Americans say they approve of recent protests around the country. Many think they’ll bring positive change.

News

Nearly 400 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Iowa over the last 24 hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
The state is reporting 392 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and three more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

News

Fayette County man seriously injured after rolling his truck

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Fayette County man sustained serious injuries after his truck entered the ditch and rolled.

Latest News

News

Trump says he’ll try again to end DACA

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump says he will renew his administration’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants after Supreme Court blocked the first try.

News

‘Chariots of Fire,’ ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor Ian Holm dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ian Holm, an acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in “Chariots of Fire” and “The Lord of the Rings” has died. He was 88.

News

Gov. Reynolds doesn’t want to mandate mask wearing in Iowa

Updated: 3 hours ago
Yesterday, Governor Reynolds was asked if she would support giving cities and counties the ability to mandate mask-wearing. She indicated she'd rather leave that up to Iowans themselves.

News

Des Moines City Council to consider marijuana resolution

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Des Moines City Council is set to consider a resolution supporting the decriminalization of marijuana in the city.

News

Twitter flags Trump’s tweet of doctored ‘racist baby’ video

Updated: 3 hours ago
Twitter has slapped another label on a tweet by President Donald Trump, this time warning that a video he shared was doctored and escalating the social media company's crackdown on one of its most widely followed users.