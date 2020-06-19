Iowa sees 10 percent decrease to unemployment rate in May

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development says Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased in May to 10.0 percent.

IWD Director Beth Townsend said it isn’t surprising the unemployment rate remains at 10 percent because Iowa didn’t begin to reopen until May. But now that more people are able to work, unemployment claims are declining each week.

In fact, the number of unemployed Iowans declined to 168,100 in May from 188,000 in April.

In May, there was a total number of 1,520,000 working Iowans. That number was 4,600 less than April and 163,900 lower than a year ago.

As establishments began reopening in May, 15,800 jobs were added. IWD says that’s a historically large gain, but still relatively small to the drop in April. Yet this increase in jobs was the first for the state since October.

Government jobs were down 8,400 in May while private sectors added 24,200 jobs.

Other industries with job gains are as follows:

Leisure and hospitality added 18,200 jobs

Arts, entertainment, and recreation added 7,000

Accommodations and food services added 11,200

Manufacturing added 2,900

Professional and business services added 1,600 jobs

Other services added 1,300 jobs

Retail trade added 5,100

However, these additions were tempered by a loss in wholesale trade and transportation and warehousing. Education and health services lost 800 jobs in May and durable goods shops lost 400 jobs.

IWD reported the May unemployment rate was down from 11 percent in April, but was more than triple the 2.7 percent rate in May 2019.

IWD says they expect to see a larger recovery over the summer as consumers become more comfortable with new social distancing and public health protocols at local businesses.

The U.S. unemployment rate for May was 13.3 percent.

For more information visit: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/COVID-19

