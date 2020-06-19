Iowa PBS cancels Iowa Press episode; staffer has COVID-19

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa public television says a member of its staff has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting it to cancel the taping of a public affairs program.

Iowa PBS canceled the regular Friday taping of Iowa Press in its Johnston studios after learning a staff member was being treated for the virus and was recovering at home. The show this week was scheduled to feature Democratic legislative leaders.

Iowa PBS spokeswoman Susan Ramsey says the staff member is under a doctor’s care and is recovering at home. She says the staff member is not an on-air personality and does not interact with members of the public.

