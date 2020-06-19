Iowa courthouse to reopen with extensive backlog of hearings

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Court hearings have come to a near halt in Iowa, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Iowa Judicial Branch suspended all in person hearings on March 14, creating a backlog of criminal and civil cases. But now it has a plan to begin to bring those back.

Starting July 13th, some of those hearings will be able to meet in local courthouses again. That excludes jury trials which aren't scheduled to begin meeting again until September.

The Iowa Judicial Branch says this isn't the first time they've had to close courthouses for an extended period. But it is the first time they've had to close all of them across the state.

"This has never happened before on this level," said Steve Davis, with the Iowa Judicial Branch. "We've had floods that have limited access to courthouses around the state. Polk County, in 2010, had limited access for a while and Linn County with Cedar Rapids in 2008 had limited access, but it was just one county and it was just for a short period of time. It's nothing like this."

It’s still unclear how many cases are backlogged across the state, or how long it will take to clear that backlog and get back on schedule.

See the full story on KCCI's website.

