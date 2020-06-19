Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will donate part of their salaries to the athletic department’s general operating fund to help offset revenue shortfalls because of the coronavirus pandemic. The amount will be determined when the 2021 budget is closer to being finalized. Frost’s salary is $5 million. Hoiberg earns $3 million. Frost says his deep ties to the school helped inspire him to give back some of his pay. Hoiberg said he wants to give back to make sure athletes have everything they need.

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — There will be some spectators in the stands for the two IndyCar races at Iowa Speedway. About 5,000-6,000 tickets will be available each night for the July 17 and 18 races on the short oval at Iowa, where there are more than 25,000 permanent seats. Groups will be separated by at least six feet. There were no spectators for the season-opening June 6 race at Texas, and won't be any July 4 at the road course in Indianapolis. Spectators will first be allowed the weekend before Iowa, for two races at Road America, a four-mile, 14-turn road course in Wisconsin.