Gov. Reynolds doesn’t want to mandate mask wearing in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - With COVID-19 cases rising in several states, a handful of them are now requiring people to wear face masks to slow down the spread.

While Iowa as a whole is continuing a downward trend in daily cases, certain counties are not.

Yesterday, Governor Reynolds was asked if she would support giving cities and counties the ability to mandate mask-wearing.

She indicated she'd rather leave that up to Iowans themselves. She says they, along with businesses, are doing the right thing.

“We’re going to deal with data we have in Iowa,” Reynolds said. “We’re going to base our recommendations on what we’re seeing happening on the ground. And so Iowans need to decide that. The more information that we give them, they can make the decision to wear a mask or not.”

Medical experts continue to say wearing masks or face shields is key to help avoid spreading COVID-19.

