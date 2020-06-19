First ‘Ring of Fire’ Eclipse in 2020 to occur

(CNN) - If you were lucky enough to be in the path of a totality for 2017’s solar eclipse, you know how spectacular they are.

It’s about to happen again, only different.

First of all, nobody in the western hemisphere will any view of it.

The celestial event will pass over Africa and China Sunday, with portions of Asia, Europe and Australia getting partial views.

Also, it’s not a total eclipse. It’s known as an “annular eclipse,” commonly called a “ring of fire.”

These eclipses are very similar to total eclipses in that the moon passes directly in front of the sun. But when the moon is further away, it doesn’t block out the sun as completely, leaving a brighter ring visible around its edges.

This makes it dangerous to look at, so star-gazers hoping to see it should use eclipse glasses or another safe viewing technique.

This eclipse is happening hours after the summer solstice.

That event marks the start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and winter below the equator.

