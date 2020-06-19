Advertisement

First ‘Ring of Fire’ Eclipse in 2020 to occur

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you were lucky enough to be in the path of a totality for 2017’s solar eclipse, you know how spectacular they are.

It’s about to happen again, only different.

First of all, nobody in the western hemisphere will any view of it.

The celestial event will pass over Africa and China Sunday, with portions of Asia, Europe and Australia getting partial views.

Also, it’s not a total eclipse. It’s known as an “annular eclipse,” commonly called a “ring of fire.”

These eclipses are very similar to total eclipses in that the moon passes directly in front of the sun. But when the moon is further away, it doesn’t block out the sun as completely, leaving a brighter ring visible around its edges.

This makes it dangerous to look at, so star-gazers hoping to see it should use eclipse glasses or another safe viewing technique.

This eclipse is happening hours after the summer solstice.

That event marks the start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and winter below the equator.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa courthouse to reopen with extensive backlog of hearings

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Court hearings have come to a near halt in Iowa, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Britain lowers virus alert, Germany sees spike in cases

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Britain lowered its coronavirus threat level one notch Friday, becoming the latest country to claim it’s getting a national outbreak under control.

News

How black history is taught in schools faces new scrutiny

Updated: 50 minutes ago
For decades, when it was discussed at all, the killing of hundreds of people in a prosperous black business district nearly a century ago was referred to as the Tulsa race riot.

News

Court to hear arguments in Trump administration’s bid to stop release of Bolton’s book

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The White House fight with former national security adviser John Bolton is the latest chapter in a lengthy history of Washington book battles, yet it will likely define future cases between the U.S. government and former employees determined to write tell-alls.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus pandemic keeping parents from seeing kids in group homes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
An Eastern Iowa mom has gone 3 months without seeing her son because of COVID-19. It’s a challenge facing families of children with disabilities living in group homes.

News

Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission asks city leaders to act with ‘urgency’ in supporting protesters’ priorities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
The Cedar Rapids City Council will hold a special meeting Friday to discuss and possibly draft “a statement supporting Black Lives Matter priorities.”

News

Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
Atlanta police officers called out sick to protest the filing of murder charges against an officer who shot a man in the back, while the interim chief acknowledged members of the force feel abandoned amid protests demanding massive changes to policing.

News

Cedar Rapids Police investigating reports of gunshots near Kirkwood

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Kirkwood Parkway SW near the Kirkwood campus.

National News

Klobuchar urges Biden to pick nonwhite woman as running mate

Updated: 8 hours ago
Amy Klobuchar is dropping out of vice presidential contention and urging Democrat Joe Biden to select a woman of color instead.