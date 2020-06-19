Advertisement

Fayette County man seriously injured after rolling his truck

A Fayette County man sustained serious injuries after his truck entered the ditch and rolled.

Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Fayette County man sustained serious injuries after his truck entered the ditch and rolled.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s department says they were called at around 5:22 a.m. on June 18, to Filmore Road near H Avenue, about four miles south of West Union, for a vehicle in the ditch.

Officials say Paul Anthony Glenn, 31, from Elgin, was traveling eastbound when he lost control of his 1993 Dodge W-250 truck, entered the north side ditch and rolled.

Glenn was airlifted to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin, for serious injuries.

The truck is considered a total loss.

The accident remains under investigation.

