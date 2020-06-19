Eastern Iowa veteran hoping to track down invaluable honors after accidentally donating them to Goodwill

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Over the last month, Goodwill stores across eastern Iowa have been swarmed with bags and boxes of donations. But one eastern Iowan says one donation was an accident and featured a priceless piece of his history.

Scott Rude is an Iowan, but one of Florida’s newest neighbors after moving from Iowa City.

Before he moved, he did what many others have done over the past month: he and his family cleaned house and dropped off a donation for Goodwill in Coralville.

“If it was normal days, you know if it was last year at this time, I bet you they would have had it back to me in no time,” Rude said. “Because donations would have been fairly normal.”

Rude is exactly right: over the last month, donations are up 26% compared to this time last year.

“This Coralville store is already a heavily donated store, so you can only imagine,” said Mindy Kayser, the Vice President of Marketing for Goodwill of the Heartland. “People having a couple months at home with not a lot to do, they did a lot of cleaning, a lot of organizing.”

That means donors are donating more than they normally do. Kayser said all of the Goodwill of the Heartland stores (with two stores closed) have seen a 16-percent increase in donations than this same week last year, and pounds per donation were up 68-percent in May 2020 compared to May 2019.

But Rude says one item, was not meant to get dropped off.

“I took my briefcase with all my memorabilia and my Air Force commendation medal in it, and I put it in the trunk of my car because that’s where I knew it would be and I would not have any concerns about it,” Rude said.

Now the decorated Air Force veteran is hoping to track down his memories.

“It means so much to you,” Rude said. “It’s your history. Yeah, my [Iowa State University] diplomas mean something to me as well. I’m very, very proud of those and they’re sitting there in that briefcase. But my service in the Air Force really meant a lot.”

Staff with Goodwill say there are two scenarios:

“It could be that it was purchased,” Kayser said. “It’s probably more likely that we still have it on hand, again with the backlog of donations that we have.”

Meaning there is a good chance of a happy ending.

“If it’s out there and somebody has it, I would be extremely appreciative of being able to get my memories back,” Rude.

And whoever finds it, becomes a hero- to a hero.

