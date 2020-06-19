Advertisement

Eastern Iowa veteran hoping to track down invaluable honors after accidentally donating them to Goodwill

Dropping off donations at Goodwill store in Coralville on Friday, June 19, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
Dropping off donations at Goodwill store in Coralville on Friday, June 19, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
By Aaron Scheinblum
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Over the last month, Goodwill stores across eastern Iowa have been swarmed with bags and boxes of donations. But one eastern Iowan says one donation was an accident and featured a priceless piece of his history.

Scott Rude is an Iowan, but one of Florida’s newest neighbors after moving from Iowa City.

Before he moved, he did what many others have done over the past month: he and his family cleaned house and dropped off a donation for Goodwill in Coralville.

“If it was normal days, you know if it was last year at this time, I bet you they would have had it back to me in no time,” Rude said. “Because donations would have been fairly normal.”

Rude is exactly right: over the last month, donations are up 26% compared to this time last year.

“This Coralville store is already a heavily donated store, so you can only imagine,” said Mindy Kayser, the Vice President of Marketing for Goodwill of the Heartland. “People having a couple months at home with not a lot to do, they did a lot of cleaning, a lot of organizing.”

That means donors are donating more than they normally do. Kayser said all of the Goodwill of the Heartland stores (with two stores closed) have seen a 16-percent increase in donations than this same week last year, and pounds per donation were up 68-percent in May 2020 compared to May 2019.

But Rude says one item, was not meant to get dropped off.

“I took my briefcase with all my memorabilia and my Air Force commendation medal in it, and I put it in the trunk of my car because that’s where I knew it would be and I would not have any concerns about it,” Rude said.

Now the decorated Air Force veteran is hoping to track down his memories.

“It means so much to you,” Rude said. “It’s your history. Yeah, my [Iowa State University] diplomas mean something to me as well. I’m very, very proud of those and they’re sitting there in that briefcase. But my service in the Air Force really meant a lot.”

Staff with Goodwill say there are two scenarios:

“It could be that it was purchased,” Kayser said. “It’s probably more likely that we still have it on hand, again with the backlog of donations that we have.”

Meaning there is a good chance of a happy ending.

“If it’s out there and somebody has it, I would be extremely appreciative of being able to get my memories back,” Rude.

And whoever finds it, becomes a hero- to a hero.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Iowa's unemployment rate dropped to 10 percent in May

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
Iowa's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 10% in May. It was 10.2% in April.

National News

Summer vacationers weigh testing, quarantine or staying home

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Homebound travelers desperate to venture out for the first time since the pandemic are confronting a vacation landscape this summer that may require coronavirus tests for the family and even quarantines.

Iowa

Davenport police charge man in death of woman at protest

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Davenport police have charged a man with murder in the death of a woman who was shot on May 31 as she got into her car to leave a protest.

Johnson County

Lawyers say most charges dropped against Iowa City protester

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Lawyers say most charges have been dropped against an Iowa City man who led protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Linn County

Murders & gun violence trending up in Cedar Rapids this year, but other violent crimes on track to decrease

Updated: 1 hour ago
The number of murders in Cedar Rapids has increased around 53% in 2020, but other violent crimes like rape and robbery are decreasing.

Latest News

News

Clothing store struggling to stay open

Updated: 1 hour ago
A local Cedar Rapids consignment store is seeing an outpouring of support after announcing it would have to close because of the pandemic.

News

Financial support for those who lost income in pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
The City of Dubuque is offering financial assistance to renters and homeowners who lost their income due to COVID-19.

National News

TSA insider faults agency’s response to coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
A high-ranking Transportation Security Administration official says the agency is falling short when it comes to protecting airport screeners and the public from the new coronavirus.

National News

NHL’s focus shifts to Canadian cities as possible hubs

Updated: 1 hour ago
Canadian health officials’ approval of the NHL’s return-to-play proposal has led the league to consider designating one or more cities north of the border to serve as hubs for its 24-team playoff format.

Iowa

One dead after accidental shooting in Washington County

Updated: 1 hour ago
One person is dead after an accidental shooting in Washington County on Friday.