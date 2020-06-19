Advertisement

Dubuque man kneels in popular intersection to protest racial injustice

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - When the Black Lives Matter rallies began in Dubuque, Art Roach, a protester by nature, had to find a way to join in the fight.

“I am in the age category and my wife back at home that we really cannot afford to bring that COVID-19 bug into our house,” he said.

So he said he had to look for another way to make a statement.

”You can only go so far with yelling on the internet, signing petitions on the internet, and all that kind of stuff,” he said. “I thought ‘This is a nice, busy corner;' early in the morning there’s lots of traffic.”

So every morning he kneels in the intersection of Asbury Road and Northwest Arterial for an hour.

“Sometimes a couple of people honk or get my attention when they pass by,” he mentioned. “A couple of people have yelled; it sounded angry, but that is fine.”

He said he does not really know if this will do any good, but it gives him a chance to reflect.

“I am a very privileged white man, but at the same time, when a black man drives by in their car I wonder what they are thinking,” he said. “I wonder if they are thinking ‘What is he doing here? What does he know about being Black?’ and I know nothing about being Black. That is why I am here.”

What he does know, however, is that things need to change.

”There is a lot of systemic racism that we need to deal with in the country and I am just here to say ‘I am all for that,” he said.

