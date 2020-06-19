Coronavirus pandemic keeping parents from seeing kids in group homes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa mom has gone 3 months without seeing her son because of COVID-19. It’s a challenge facing families of children with disabilities living in group homes.

Lisa McKiney's son Dalton has autism. It's been three months since she's seen him. It's the longest they have been apart.

Dalton and his best friend Kevin live in a group home in Cedar Rapids run by REM Iowa. They haven’t allowed visitors since March 19th to protect from COVID-19. You may remember the two from 2018 when I did a story on Medicaid changes possibly forcing them out of the home. They got it figured out and are able to stay.

McKiney says she misses being able to give Dalton a hug. They have the option to video chat. But she hasn’t done that because she’s worried how Dalton would react if she told him she can’t come visit. She’s just trying to wait it out.

“I feel kind of lost like I want to see him, but it’s for the safety of everybody, and I know that he’s in good hands,” said McKiney. “So I’m not worried too much about that you know. I just miss seeing him when I want to see him.”

McKiney hopes everything is lifted by September, so she can see Dalton for his birthday. She says she is proud of Dalton’s progress over the last couple of months.

“Knock on wood and prayer, he’s had no behaviors really, you know,” she said “So I’m just really amazed at that because he’s being a trooper.”

The Executive Director for REM Iowa says they are keeping their clients safe by doing temperature checks and wearing personal protection equipment. They are discussing when they can ease visitor restrictions, but they don’t know when that will happen.

