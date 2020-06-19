Clarksville man sentenced to 5 years in prison after trying to burn meth

CLARKSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Clarksville man has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Drew Johnson, age 38, from Clarksville, pleaded guilty on January 8, 2020, to aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Officials say Johnson admitted, in a plea agreement, that in February 2019 he was in possession of methamphetamine when police arrived to search his home.

He also admitted to running into the house and trying to burn the methamphetamine by throwing it into a wood burning stove. He also fought with officers.

Officials say Johnson’s extensive criminal history includes two prior convictions for domestic assault and multiple convictions for theft.

Johnson was sentenced to 60 months’ in prison and must serve a four-year term of supervised release after that.

