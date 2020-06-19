Advertisement

Brotherly love brings victories on the track

By Scott Saville
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The 16-year-old late model dirt car driver, Logan Duffy, of Independence, is off to a fast start this summer winning the first feature race of the year at Marshalltown.

“It was real exciting when I got my first win. It didn’t really sink until the next day when everybody was congratulating me” said Logan.

Logan who started racing go-carts at age 7 is part of a youth movement in local racing his crew chief is his 14-year-old brother Landon.

“He likes scrapes all the mud and cleans the car and everything. That is basically his job” said Logan.

It’s cool to see the brothers working together on race night, but they are known differently than any other brothers.

“It is just like every other sibling we fight all the time at the end of the night we still love each other. He tells me when I suck like you were slow last night what was the deal. He doesn’t hold much back” said Landon.

The team keeps winning picking another feature victory at Independence last Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Local Sports Recap - June 17

Updated: 9 hours ago
Softball: Marion vs Benton Community; Clear Creek Amana vs Mount Vernon Mustangs Baseball: Alburnett vs Don Bosco

News

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 10 hours ago
Check your enthusiasm. Football may not happen this fall after all.

Sports

CCA splits doubleheader with #5 Mount Vernon

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Michael OBrien
The Clear Creek Amana Clippers swept the Mount Vernon Mustangs in a doubleheader on Wednesday night, improving their record to 4-0

Sports

CCA splits with Mount Vernon

Updated: 21 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

Latest News

Sports

#7 Alburnett tops #6 Don Bosco 7-1

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Michael OBrien
The Alburnett Pirates defeated the Don Bosco Dons 8-2 on Wednesday evening, improving their record to 2-1 on the young season.

Sports

Alburnett tops Don Bosco 8-2

Updated: 23 hours ago
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Cedar Rapids man goes from couch to triathlon

Updated: 23 hours ago
28 year old Frank Morosky of Cedar Rapids never competed in sports until his coworkers talked him into joining them in a half marathon.

Sports

Cedar Rapids man goes from couch to triathlons

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
600pm newscast recording

Sports

Kennedy softball trying to win games safely

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:50 PM CDT
The Kennedy softball team is doing their best to remain safe while competing this season.

Sports

City High softball, Liberty baseball start season victorious

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT
|
By Michael OBrien
The Little Hawks softball team swept Waterloo West while the Lightning baseball team threw a no-hitter against City High.