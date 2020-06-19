Brotherly love brings victories on the track

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The 16-year-old late model dirt car driver, Logan Duffy, of Independence, is off to a fast start this summer winning the first feature race of the year at Marshalltown.

“It was real exciting when I got my first win. It didn’t really sink until the next day when everybody was congratulating me” said Logan.

Logan who started racing go-carts at age 7 is part of a youth movement in local racing his crew chief is his 14-year-old brother Landon.

“He likes scrapes all the mud and cleans the car and everything. That is basically his job” said Logan.

It’s cool to see the brothers working together on race night, but they are known differently than any other brothers.

“It is just like every other sibling we fight all the time at the end of the night we still love each other. He tells me when I suck like you were slow last night what was the deal. He doesn’t hold much back” said Landon.

The team keeps winning picking another feature victory at Independence last Saturday night.

