University of Iowa Faces Budget Cuts Due to COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa is facing a series of large budget cuts due to COVID-19, and the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences is seeing a big part of that. Faculty and staff from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences received an email from Dean Goddard saying their department would see cuts of $15 million starting July 1st. Faculty says a part of those cuts includes 15 teachers across the department losing their jobs.

The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences is the largest college at UI and handles almost two-thirds of undergraduate students and about half of graduate-level students. Many faculty members are worried these cuts will negatively impact students, particularly incoming freshmen, who rely on first-semester rhetoric classes to help them succeed in the department. Faculty members say cutting teachers directly impacts how many classes and spots they can offer students.

Some faculty and staff from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences sent a letter to University President Harreld asking him and Dean Goddard to reconsider cutting several teachers. In the letter, they argued that the University could make cuts at a higher level instead of cutting teachers and that the current cuts would seriously hurt students. They say they hope to get a response back by 5:00 pm Thursday.

The University of Iowa sent out an update last week saying it would lose a projected $70 million from March to this August due to COVID-19. More information on that update can be found below.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.