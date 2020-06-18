The Mill in Iowa City closing its doors, looking for new owners

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A restaurant in Iowa City is closing its doors under the current ownership and is looking for a new owner.

The Mill, located on E. Burlington Street, announced in a Facebook post Thursday evening that it would be closing.

The post said, “After 17 years of keeping the Mill going through its 58th year in business, it’s time for us to step away. We hope that someone else might want to take over the mission to preserve this institution. It’s a cool place and important to a lot of people in Iowa City. Thanks to everyone for their support!”

