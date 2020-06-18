Advertisement

State law enforcement agency chair weighs in on de-certification process, need to enforce process properly

By Taylor Holt
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Since April of last year, 13 Iowa police officers have lost their jobs due to misconduct, according to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner is the chair of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council, which oversees the certification of officers.

“One of the things that the council has been very concerned about is to ensure that those officers that need to be de-certified are in fact de-certified,” Gardner said.

Gardner said they’ve rewritten their administrative rules to make it clear to agencies and officers what is required, including when an officer violates policy or is fired for misconduct.

“The agencies have to tell us so we can move forward with de-certification,” Gardner said.

For an officer to lose certification, they have to first commit an act of misconduct that falls into one of two categories: a Mandatory Act or a Discretionary Act.

A Mandatory Act would be like a felony conviction or domestic assault and results in immediate firing. However, an officer can appeal.

A Discretionary Act starts a nine-step process with an investigation and gives the officer the chance to appeal in district court.

“It is possible if a hiring or, in this case, terminating, agency does not follow the law correctly that these people could slip through the cracks,” Gardner said. “So the council has been very forthright with all the law enforcement administrators in the state. If you have an officer that, regardless of situation, confidential agreement, a severance package or whatever it is, if you have an officer that does not deserve to be a peace office in Iowa, the Iowa law enforcement needs to know so the council can move forward with the de-certification process. And that’s the key.”

Of the 13 officers that the Iowa law Enforcement Academy says lost their certification since April of 2019, one was with Cedar Rapids Police Department, and another with Waterloo.

Cedar Rapids Police said no officers in 2018 were fired for misconduct, and a spokesperson for Waterloo’s department said they had zero let go in the last ten years.

“The number of de-certifications being low is not concerning as long as the agency did their job and vetted those candidates correctly. It’s once those folks slip through the cracks and you hire them with all the best notions only to find out you were wrong or they have done something to cause major concerns, and have committed these serious offenses, in those cases, they should be gone. The process should be very smooth,” Gardner said.

Gardner said the rewrite to their rules and new legislative changes should stop bad actors from being part of any Iowa force, whether that be a local police department, sheriff’s department, or the Iowa State Patrol.

“We’re also making it very clear in the law that if you were de-certified in another state, you are automatically precluded from being a peace officer in Iowa,” Gardner added.

The new rules went into effect at the end of April.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dubuque County

Dubuque County Fair to continue with shorter schedule

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Organizers of a northeastern Iowa county fair said on Wednesday that the event will still go on during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, but with a few changes.

Iowa

Expert says Aunt Jemima will now have to rely on product quality while brand changes

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Aunt Jemima is going away, after Pepsi, its parent company, admitted Wednesday that the brand’s origin is in a racist stereotype.

News

Tracking de-certification of officers fired for misconduct

Updated: 1 hour ago
600pm newscast recording

Johnson County

City High School principal offering “Black Lives Matter” yard signs as show of unity

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
John Bacon, who is the principal at Iowa City High School, is giving out lawn signs saying “Black Lives Matter” as a show of unity for his student body.

Latest News

News

City High School offering Black Lives Matter yard signs

Updated: 2 hours ago
500pm newscast recording

News

Univ. of Iowa reveals more fall semester details

Updated: 2 hours ago
500pm newscast recording

News

Brands like Aunt Jemima changing in light of historical associations

Updated: 2 hours ago
500pm newscast recording

News

Murder, other charges filed against ex-Atlanta police officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
500pm newscast recording

National News

`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW DALTON, AP Entertainment Writer
“That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson was charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s, Los Angeles prosecutors said Wednesday.

Linn County

Mobile food pantry feeds hundreds in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Hawkeye Area Community Action Program put on its biggest mobile food pantry distribution yet on Wednesday at the Veterans Memorial Stadium parking lot.