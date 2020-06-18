State law enforcement agency chair weighs in on de-certification process, need to enforce process properly

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Since April of last year, 13 Iowa police officers have lost their jobs due to misconduct, according to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner is the chair of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council, which oversees the certification of officers.

“One of the things that the council has been very concerned about is to ensure that those officers that need to be de-certified are in fact de-certified,” Gardner said.

Gardner said they’ve rewritten their administrative rules to make it clear to agencies and officers what is required, including when an officer violates policy or is fired for misconduct.

“The agencies have to tell us so we can move forward with de-certification,” Gardner said.

For an officer to lose certification, they have to first commit an act of misconduct that falls into one of two categories: a Mandatory Act or a Discretionary Act.

A Mandatory Act would be like a felony conviction or domestic assault and results in immediate firing. However, an officer can appeal.

A Discretionary Act starts a nine-step process with an investigation and gives the officer the chance to appeal in district court.

“It is possible if a hiring or, in this case, terminating, agency does not follow the law correctly that these people could slip through the cracks,” Gardner said. “So the council has been very forthright with all the law enforcement administrators in the state. If you have an officer that, regardless of situation, confidential agreement, a severance package or whatever it is, if you have an officer that does not deserve to be a peace office in Iowa, the Iowa law enforcement needs to know so the council can move forward with the de-certification process. And that’s the key.”

Of the 13 officers that the Iowa law Enforcement Academy says lost their certification since April of 2019, one was with Cedar Rapids Police Department, and another with Waterloo.

Cedar Rapids Police said no officers in 2018 were fired for misconduct, and a spokesperson for Waterloo’s department said they had zero let go in the last ten years.

“The number of de-certifications being low is not concerning as long as the agency did their job and vetted those candidates correctly. It’s once those folks slip through the cracks and you hire them with all the best notions only to find out you were wrong or they have done something to cause major concerns, and have committed these serious offenses, in those cases, they should be gone. The process should be very smooth,” Gardner said.

Gardner said the rewrite to their rules and new legislative changes should stop bad actors from being part of any Iowa force, whether that be a local police department, sheriff’s department, or the Iowa State Patrol.

“We’re also making it very clear in the law that if you were de-certified in another state, you are automatically precluded from being a peace officer in Iowa,” Gardner added.

The new rules went into effect at the end of April.

