Scattered shower and storm chances develop.

By Joe Winters
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Muggy and more active is how our weather looks into the weekend. Overnight tonight, as the cold front moves farther east, scattered showers and storms develop. Lows dip into the 60s with highs on Friday staying near 80. Another round of showers and storms possible Friday afternoon. Frontal boundary stays in the area on Saturday giving additional scattered shower and storm chances. Father’s Day looks good for Dad as the chance for precipitation moves to the east.

By Justin Gehrts
Today's the warmest day of the week and you're probably feeling more mugginess to go along with it.

Weather Update for Thursday at 11 a.m. - Today's the warmest day of the week and you're probably feeling more mugginess to go along with it.

By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another nice day with highs into the 80s.

Plan on another warm one with highs well into the 80s.

By Kalie Pluchel
Expect a warm evening, but overall very nice. Temperatures will stay in the 80s through 7 or 8 pm tonight. Mostly clear skies overnight, lows will be in the low 60s.

Hot and humid day ahead for Thursday, rain chances increase Friday.

By Justin Gehrts
After much of eastern Iowa got dumped with heavy tropical rain last week, we’ve actually begun to dry out.

By Justin Gehrts
The temperature is gradually going up, peaking tomorrow.

Weather Update for Wednesday at 11 a.m. - The temperature is gradually going up, peaking tomorrow.