Scattered shower and storm chances develop.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Muggy and more active is how our weather looks into the weekend. Overnight tonight, as the cold front moves farther east, scattered showers and storms develop. Lows dip into the 60s with highs on Friday staying near 80. Another round of showers and storms possible Friday afternoon. Frontal boundary stays in the area on Saturday giving additional scattered shower and storm chances. Father’s Day looks good for Dad as the chance for precipitation moves to the east.

