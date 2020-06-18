Robert C. Byrd’s name removed from a college health center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia college says it is removing the name of the late U.S. Sen. Robert C. Byrd from its health center, saying his name had caused “divisiveness and pain.”

Bethany College President Tamara Rodenberg made the announcement Wednesday on the school’s website. A school statement says removing the name from the Robert C. Byrd Health Center will demonstrate the college’s capacity to change, listen and learn.

Byrd was a member of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1940s but subsequently denounced the organization. Bethany’s statement did not specifically mention Byrd’s past ties to the Klan.

Byrd served 51 years in the Senate and died in 2010 at age 92.

