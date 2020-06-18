Rayshard Brooks: Officer Brosnan turns himself in

(CNN) - An Atlanta police officer charged in the death of Rayshard Brooks bonded out of jail shortly after turning himself in Thursday.

Devin Brosnan stand charged with aggravated assault for allegedly standing on Brooks’ shoulders in the parking lot where Brooks was killed.

Brosnan denies that allegation.

He’s also charged with violation of oath by public officer. An arrest warrant is also in force for fired officer Garrett Rolfe, who shot and killed Brooks.

Rolfe faces felony murder and 10 other charged.

The fatal police shooting of Brooks last week in a Wendy’s parking lot sparked protests and invigorated already fervent calls for police reform.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.