Police investigating fatal shooting incident in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police responded to a report of shots fired at a residence located in the 1000 block of Regent Street NE at 5:09 a.m. on June 18.

Officials say a 20-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Emergency medical care was administered, but the victim was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital.

Investigators say the shooting was a targeted incident. There appeared to have been a large party at the residence, an argument ensued and shots were fired.

A homicide investigation remains ongoing.

Officials say the name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.