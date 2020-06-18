Police charge Waterloo woman with leaving fatal crash scene

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested a Waterloo woman in connection with an early morning crash that left a bicyclist dead.

Police on Thursday charged 26-year-old Frankie Mae Price with leaving the scene of a fatal accident after the Feb. 2 crash that killed 45-year-old Gerrick Terrell Stotser, of Waterloo.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Stotser was riding his bike about 12:40 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle that then drove away.

About an hour later, Price called authorities and said she’d hit someone. An investigation found her car was damaged.

Stotser was held in jail with her bond set at $5,000.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved