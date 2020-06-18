Operation Quickfind: Constance Scott

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Constance Scott, 17, was last seen in the area of Ford Avenue NW on Wednesday, June 17. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has tattoos on both arms, both hands, and her chest, along with a nose piercing.

She was last known to be wearing a gray tank top, black shorts, sandals, and her hair was up in a bun.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts should contact Cedar Rapids Police or a local law enforcement agency. In an emergency, call 911.

