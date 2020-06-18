NYC restaurants can open with outdoor seating on Monday

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says restaurants will be allowed to open with outdoor seating on Monday as the city enters the second phase of easing coronavirus restrictions.

De Blasio said Thursday that the outdoor seating plan will provide a lifeline for New York’s crucial restaurant industry. He said that for New Yorkers, restaurants are “part of our identity.”

The rest of New York state is farther along in the reopening process than New York City, which was the epicenter of the virus in the United States starting in March. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is able to reopen because New Yorkers followed the rules.

