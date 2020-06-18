Advertisement

Numerous people arrested in Black Hawk County burglary ring

Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Black Hawk County said they arrested numerous people involved in a burglary ring that took place throughout the county.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office began investigating residential break-ins, and attempted break-ins, in February.

Officials released the following list of people who have been arrested or had warrants issued for their arrest:

  • Kevin Cruz Soliveras, age 29, of Evansdale - Burglary 2nd, Burglary 3rd, Burglary 3rd. We previously reported on Soliveras being charged with arson, robbery, and burglary at a Waterloo bowling alley.
  • Hasan Huskic, age 26, of Waterloo - Burglary 3rd, Burglary 3rd, Burglary 3rd, Theft 1st, Burglary to Motor Vehicle, Attempted Burglary 2nd, Attempted Burglary 3rd, Criminal Mischief 3rd.
  • Jose Rubio, age 27, of Waterloo - Burglary 2nd degree, Burglary 3rd degree, (Active Warrants Issued) Possession with Intent//Meth (Charges Pending).
  • Robert Connally, age 33, of Waverly - Burglary 2nd degree.
  • Kevin Pals, age 28, of Waterloo - 3 counts Forgery, 1 count Theft 3rd.
  • Christopher Tyson, age 30, of Waterloo - 1 count Forgery (Active Warrants Issued)
  • Heidi Zuck, age 35, of Waterloo - 1 count Credit Card Fraud (Active Warrants Issued)
  • Alysa Johnson, age 28, of Independence - 1 count of Forgery, Possession of Methamphetamine

“The victimization was not isolated to rural residences with these folks and unfortunately, we lost landmark businesses thanks to their idiocy,” Sheriff Tony Thompson said. “They will have a lot of time to contemplate the error of their ways.  I am very proud of every officer and every agency involved in bringing these individuals to justice.  In that vein, there are still a few we are looking for (active warrants issued) and still could use the public’s help to render the final arrests in these cases.”

Officials attribute the success of the investigation to interagency cooperation between the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, the Waterloo Police Department, and investigators from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations.

