New TestIowa clinic sites set to open Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three new TestIowa clinic sites are set to open on Monday, June 22.

The first one will be in Dickinson County at the Dickinson County Fairgrounds Expo Building located at 1602 15th St., Spirit Lake. The second one will open in Dubuque County at the Epic Health and Wellness Clinic located at 1075 Cedar Cross Rd., Dubuque. Both of these locations will open up on June 22.

The last one will be in Cass County at the Cass County Health System located at 1500 East 10th St., Atlantic which will open up on Tuesday, June 23.

People who do want to get tested must first complete the assessment at testiowa.com and then you will be able to schedule an appointment from there.

