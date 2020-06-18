Advertisement

More than 9,500 unemployment claims filed last week

Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development is reporting 9,516 initial unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between June 7 and June 13.

Of those, 8,717 were by people who live and work in Iowa, and 799 were by those who work in Iowa but live in another state.

There were 154,752 continuing weekly unemployment claims last week was. That number is down 3,516 from the previous week. 

The total in unemployment insurance benefits paid was $37,966,993.80 for the week of June 7- June 13. 

The industries with the most claims were manufacturing (2,160), self-employed/independent contractors, etc. (1,408), health care and social assistance (840), accommodation and food services (649), and retail trade (602).

Last week a total of $94,729,200 was paid in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits. A total of $960,705,000 in FPUC benefits has been paid since April 4.

A total of  $3,407,076.16 was paid in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits last week. Making the total  $14,669,608.14 in PEUC benefits paid since May 27.

The U.S. Department of Labor provided revisions for last week’s numbers, saying there were 9,488 initial claims and 158,268 continuing claims between May 31 and June 6.

More information on this week’s data can be found here.

