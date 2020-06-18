More humid weather brings a few chances of rain

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today’s the warmest day of the week and you’re probably feeling more mugginess to go along with it.

Highs hit the middle to upper 80s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. A couple of tiny, isolated showers are possible, though. Just like the past few afternoons, there’ll be an occasional breeze that will try to take a bit of the edge off. A cold front approaches from the west late tonight, bringing a chance of showers and storms after midnight.

We’ll have hit-or-miss showers and storms tomorrow, meaning that not everybody will get rain. It does appear that wet weather will be a bit more likely on Saturday. While it’ll be humid, the other fuel for severe weather probably won’t come together. Father’s Day looks dry now, followed by another shower chance Monday. After that, our weather turns pretty comfortable for late June.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.