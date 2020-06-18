Long-term care facility says reopening is going to take time

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds gave the green light for long-term care facilities to start slowly reopening in a phased approach, but those planning the process said there isn’t a set date on when they can reopen.

The only way Debbie Hardersen, of Anamosa, has been able to visit her mother in the Anamosa Care Center is by doing so through the window. The last time she was able to see her in person was in early March, before restrictions to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus began.

”I’m really surprised how well my mother is taking it,” Hardersen said. “I’m glad that she has her faculties. She understands what is going on, and so it’s not as hard on her as maybe some of the other residents who are maybe a little more confused, and don’t realize why their loved one isn’t in the building there with them.”

Statewide, all long term care facilities are required to come up with a three-phase plan to start allowing more access to facilities. Those leading the effort said reopening will not be taking a one-size-fits-all approach.

”It’s very unique to the county, the community, and the facility,” Casi Strube, the administrator of the Anamosa Care Center and Woodland Park Assisted Living Home, said. “It’s based on whatever’s happening within your town as far as COVID-19 activity. What’s happening within your facility and what’s happening in your county. Just because Anamosa Care Center is able to open doesn’t mean that the nursing home down the road is. There could be something totally different going on there that isn’t happening here.”

Strube said there isn’t a well-defined timeline on when families will be able to see each other in person again.

”If we end up having any resurgence of cases here in Jones County, you know, if the trend starts going upwards, then we would be moving back a phase or two,” Strube said. “So, it’s very fluid. It’s not something that is concrete.”

Stube asks the people to be patient while a plan is being drawn up and to stay in touch with the people taking care of loved ones. Until things fully reopen, window visits are still allowed.

”We’re protecting this group of people,” Hardersen said. “I’m really happy that all of the employees here are doing a very good job of staying healthy themselves.”

