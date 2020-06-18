Local brewery donating tips to Humanize my Hoodie to stand up to racial injustice

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City brewery is donating a day’s worth of tips to an organization that empowers people to stand up to racial injustice.

Big Grove Brewery and Taproom in Iowa City held a “Day of Wages” Thursday night. Any tips, customer donations, or donations of staff’s daily wage will go to the organization Humanize my Hoodie.

Andre Wright, who is from Iowa City, is a co-founder of Humanize my Hoodie. The mission of the organization is to start conversations about race and provide resources to help marginalized communities.

Alexi Schlesinger, the Big Grove Assistant General Manager stated, “It’s about community. It’s about doing something bigger than ourselves. It’s about giving back to the community. A lot of us reside here, grew up here and we wanted to make a difference in something that’s important to us.”

Big Grove Brewery will match up to $10,000 dollars in donations.

