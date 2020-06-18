Leaders at Cornell College making two oldest buildings more energy efficient

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cornell College is working on their two oldest buildings on campus to get them up with the times. Crews are replacing more than 150 windows at Old Sem, and College Hall. The windows will be more energy efficient.

The buildings have been around since the 1850's. Some of the windows are more than 50 years old. The new windows are double pane glass, will fit tighter into the building, and actually open and close.

The college says the upgrades should start saving money right away. They expect to save more than $500,000 in the first year with the new windows.

They're partnering with Johnson Controls on a $5.9 million dollar infrastructure project to reduce Cornell's energy usage by more than 20%.

It was paid for through various other energy savings projects Cornell has done over the last year. Leaders say more places are opting to go energy efficient with older buildings.

“With climate change and things of that nature, energy savings and energy efficiency is that wave of the future,” said Daryl Baker with Johnson Controls. “It’s been in place for a while, it’s been a space that Johnson Controls has been in for a while, and we’ve seen a lot of traction with a lot of schools, K-12, municipalities as well.”

The new windows should make quality of life better for students. “We’re looking at also the safety of our students,” said Scott Ladwig, Project Manager with Cornell College. “You know maintain these buildings takes a lot of effort. Continuous effort throughout the years. By doing those touch ups here and there, we’re able to maintain a solid structure for the kids. They hope to have everything done sometime next week.

