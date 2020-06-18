Lawsuit filed after plant explosion that killed a Clinton firefighter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A lawsuit has been filed following a plant explosion that killed a Clinton firefighter and injured another.

The explosion happened in January of 2019 at the ADM plant in Clinton. The explosion killed Lieutenant Eric Hosette and injured firefighter Adam Cain. They were battling a fire at a silo.

Hosette’s wife filed the lawsuit against the plant and two contractors for wrongful death and negligence.

The lawsuit claims ADM failed to provide accurate information about the material on fire in the silo and its condition. Court records show none of the defendants have filed a response to the lawsuit.

