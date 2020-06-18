Iowa News Digest

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org. Iowa News Editor Scott McFetridge can also be reached at 515-243-3281 or smcfetridge@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORY:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds says Iowa has successfully managed the coronavirus outbreak even as the state sees spikes in some counties and hundreds of new positive cases daily. By David Pitt. UPCOMING: 500 words by 3 p.m.

With:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT — More than 9,500 people filed unemployment claims last week in Iowa, and the number of continuing claims still tops 150,000.

AROUND THE STATE:

OFFICER FIRED-IOWA

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids police officer who was involved in a 2016 shooting that paralyzed a man has been fired for violating department rules. UPCOMING: 175 words.

BANKERS SURVEY

OMAHA, Neb. — A new survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states suggests the economy remains weak in those areas as the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect the region. SENT: 200 words.

IN BRIEF:

BICYCLIST KILLED-WATERLOO — Police have arrested a Waterloo woman in connection with an early morning crash that left a bicyclist dead.

CEDAR RAPIDS HOMICIDE — A shooting during an overnight party in Cedar Rapids has left a 20-year-old man dead.

SPORTS:

Nothing this hour.

____

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.