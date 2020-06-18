Associated Press Iowa Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 18.

Thursday, Jun. 18 10:00 AM IDP discuss 'dark money ties' between GOP Sen. Joni Ernst and Iowa Values - Iowa Democratic Party Chair Mark Smith holds a press call to unveil 'new evidence of ongoing dark money ties between Republican Sen. Joni Ernst and Iowa Values'. Speakers include End Citizens United President and Executive Director Tiffany Muller, and Iowa state Rep. Jennifer Konfrst

Weblinks: http://www.iowademocrats.org/, https://twitter.com/iowademocrats

Contacts: Iowa Democratic Party, press@iowademocrats.org, 1 515 244 7292

RSVP for dial-in information.

Thursday, Jun. 18 11:00 AM Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds press conference

Location: Iowa State Capitol, 1007 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA

Weblinks: http://www.iowa.gov, https://twitter.com/IAGovernor

Contacts: Pat Garrett, Iowa Governor communications, Pat.Garrett@Iowa.Gov, 1 515 802 0986

Thursday, Jun. 18 1:15 PM Dem Rep. Cindy Axne discusses Iowa State Fair postponement - Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne hosts virtual roundtable with Iowa businessowners and other entities that are impacted by the postponement of the 2020 Iowa State Fair

Weblinks: https://axne.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepCindyAxne

Contacts: Ian Mariani, Office of Rep. Cindy Axne, ian.mariani@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 5476

The event is open to media by RSVP only. Media interested in attending can RSVP to Ian Mariani at ian.mariani@mail.house.gov or (202) 225-9926.

Thursday, Jun. 18 - Saturday, Jul. 04 CANCELED: Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival, family-oriented festival * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Weblinks: http://www.freedomfestival.com/, https://twitter.com/FreedomFestival

Contacts: Brandon Busbee, Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival, brandon@freedomfestival.com, 1 319 365 8313

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. - Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 46 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana the exceptions