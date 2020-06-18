Iowa City police respond to a shots fired call on Westwinds Drive

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City responded to a shots fired call on Westwinds Drive in a parking lot Thursday afternoon.

When police arrived, witnesses stated that they heard two gunshots and saw two individuals running southbound from the scene. A black, box-shaped car was also seen leaving northbound from the area after the shots were heard.

The two individuals who were seen running from the area were later found, neither one sustained any injuries from the incident. The incident is still under investigation.

Police are asking if you have information linked to this incident to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward for any information surrounding this incident. Those tips can be submitted through the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.