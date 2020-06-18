Advertisement

Illinois man charged with hate crime during Waterloo protests

Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An Illinois man accused of writing “KKK” on a black woman’s car during protests in Iowa has been charged with a hate crime.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 54-year-old Gary Eugene Shelton was arrested Wednesday in Bloomington, Illinois, in connection with the incident earlier this month in Waterloo, Iowa. He remains jailed facing extradition to Iowa to face charges of second-degree criminal mischief under the state’s hate crime statutes.

The victim reported someone wrote KKK with a waxy substance on her car, causing damage estimated at more than $1,500.

