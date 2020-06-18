IA Lottery
IA Lottery
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
12-19-21-26-48, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2
(twelve, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-eight; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $26 million
0-6-6
(zero, six, six)
0-4-5
(zero, four, five)
5-7-2-1
(five, seven, two, one)
9-6-2-0
(nine, six, two, zero)
07-10-63-64-68, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(seven, ten, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)