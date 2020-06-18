IA Lottery

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

12-19-21-26-48, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2

(twelve, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-eight; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $26 million

0-6-6

(zero, six, six)

0-4-5

(zero, four, five)

5-7-2-1

(five, seven, two, one)

9-6-2-0

(nine, six, two, zero)

07-10-63-64-68, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

(seven, ten, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)