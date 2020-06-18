Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says Iowa is recovering strongly from the coronavirus pandemic and that its economy is set to grow. Her comments Thursday came even as some counties reported spikes in infections. Reynolds says the rate of Iowans testing positive has fallen, hospitalizations are down and 21 long-term care centers are coming off an outbreak list. Iowa has 24,738 positive cases Thursday and 678 deaths. That’s about 500 additional cases since Wednesday and eight more deaths. Reynolds has named several business executives to a recovery advisory board that she says will help chart a course for an economic comeback.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she has plenty of time to draft and sign an executive order enabling felons to vote in Iowa before the November election. Despite the pressure of advocacy groups and protesters who stood outside her office door Thursday shouting “let them vote,” she declined to say when she’d sign the order. Reynolds has tried unsuccessfully to get the legislature to pass a constitutional amendment that would restore voting rights after felons complete their sentences. Iowa is the only state to automatically revoke voting rights for felons and to require them to individually petition the governor to get their rights back.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids police officer who was involved in a 2016 shooting that paralyzed a man has been fired for violating department rules. Officials said Sgt. Lucas Jones was fired Thursday after an internal investigation that began in February. Jones had been on administrative leave since early May. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the investigation. Last weekend, protesters in Cedar Rapids called for Jones’ firing because of his role in the shooting of Jerime Mitchell. Police video showed Mitchell driving away from a traffic stop with Jones caught in the door of the pickup truck before the shooting. Mitchell is black and Jones is white.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states suggests the economy remains weak in those areas as the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect the region. The overall economic index for the region more than doubled to 37.9 in June from May’s 12.5, but it remained at a weak level. Survey organizers say any score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy, while a score above 50 suggests a growing economy. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said crop prices remain low, and more than one-third of the bankers survey expect that to be a significant challenge over the next year.