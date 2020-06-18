Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — In 2016, President Donald Trump carried Iowa by nearly 10 points. That's a larger margin than he won Texas. At the time, Iowa's status as a swing state seemed questionable. But now, there are signs that Iowa may be competitive again as the president's popularity there has waned. And that sentiment has spread to other races, with Republican Sen. Joni Ernst facing a surprisingly strong challenge as she makes a bid for a second term. The shift appears to be propelled by the president’s uneven handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his aggressive response to protests over the death of George Floyd. And Democratic voter registration in the state has increased.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (AP) — Wildlife officials in eastern Iowa are warning people to stay away from cornfields near Eldridge, where a roaming black bear has been drawing crowds of sightseers. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources say those who ignore the warning could end up being ticketed. The bear — a rare sight in Iowa — showed up in recent days and has been spotted munching on corn and taking frequent naps. Wildlife officials say sightseers pose a safety threat to the bear, because they're interfering with officials' efforts to guide it back north and that could mean they would have to euthanize the animal.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A tick-borne virus has been found in Iowa for the first time and the year’s first West Nile Virus case has been reported. The cases prompted public health officials Wednesday to urge residents to take precautions to avoid tick and mosquito bites. The first case of Heartland virus was found in an older adult in Appanoose County in southern Iowa. The tick-borne disease causes fever, fatigue, nausea and diarrhea. Iowa health officials also reported the season’s first case of the mosquito-borne West Nile Virus. The infected person is an adult from Polk County.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The mother of a teenager killed in a homecoming night motorcycle crash in October has sued in an effort to get records of the crash investigation. The lawsuit said Michelle Vaccaro of Ankeny has “substantial concerns about the way in which the Polk County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation” into the death of her 17-year-old daughter, Jordan Leon, The Des Moines Register reported. Her lawsuit, which names as defendants Polk County and Sheriff Kevin Schneider, alleges the department refuses to give her the reports even though the case is closed.