Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states suggests the economy remains weak in those areas as the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect the region. The overall economic index for the region more than doubled to 37.9 in June from May’s 12.5, but it remained at a weak level. Survey organizers say any score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy, while a score above 50 suggests a growing economy. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said crop prices remain low, and more than one-third of the bankers survey expect that to be a significant challenge over the next year.

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested a Waterloo woman in connection with an early morning crash that left a bicyclist dead. Police on Thursday charged 26-year-old Frankie Mae Price with leaving the scene of a fatal accident after the Feb. 2 crash that killed 45-year-old Gerrick Terrell Stotser, of Waterloo. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Stotser was riding his bike about 12:40 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle that then drove away. About an hour later, Price called authorities and said she’d hit someone. An investigation found her car was damaged. Stotser was held in jail with her bond set at $5,000.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A shooting during an overnight party in Cedar Rapids has left a 20-year-old man dead. Cedar Rapids police say officers were called about 5:10 a.m. Thursday to a home, where a fight during a party resulted in gunshots. Officers who arrived found a man inside the home who had been shot in the upper body. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name wasn't immediately released. Police say the shooting happened amidst a large party.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — More than 9,500 people filed unemployment claims last week in Iowa, and the number of continuing claims still tops 150,000. Iowa Workforce Development reported Thursday that there were 9,516 claims for unemployment insurance in the week ending June 13. That’s a little higher than last week but the number of continuing claims was down by about 3,500. The highest number of new claims came from workers employed in manufacturing. The number of unemployment claims in Iowa and across the country have soared since March, when officials ordered businesses to close or limit their operations in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Most of those restrictions have been eased in recent weeks.