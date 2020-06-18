Advertisement

Grand jury indicts 3 men on terror charges over Las Vegas protest plot

FILE - These undated file booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show, from left, William L. Loomis, Stephen Parshall and Andrew T. Lynam Jr., three men accused of planning a terror attack during recent Las Vegas protests.
FILE - These undated file booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show, from left, William L. Loomis, Stephen Parshall and Andrew T. Lynam Jr., three men accused of planning a terror attack during recent Las Vegas protests.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three men that prosecutors say have ties to an anti-government movement and tried to spark violence during recent Las Vegas protests were indicted on terrorism charges by a county grand jury Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the charges in the indictment are similar to a complaint filed by prosecutors earlier this month, charging 23-year-old Andrew T. Lynam Jr., 35-year-old Stephen T. Parshall and 40-year-old William L. Loomis each with felony terrorism and explosives charges.

The grand jury indictment allows the case to go directly to trial and skip a preliminary hearing where evidence is presented. 

