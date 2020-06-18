Grand jury indicts 3 men on terror charges over Las Vegas protest plot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three men that prosecutors say have ties to an anti-government movement and tried to spark violence during recent Las Vegas protests were indicted on terrorism charges by a county grand jury Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the charges in the indictment are similar to a complaint filed by prosecutors earlier this month, charging 23-year-old Andrew T. Lynam Jr., 35-year-old Stephen T. Parshall and 40-year-old William L. Loomis each with felony terrorism and explosives charges.

The grand jury indictment allows the case to go directly to trial and skip a preliminary hearing where evidence is presented.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.