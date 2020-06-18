Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds won’t give a timeline on restoring felon voting rights

Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Governor Reynolds says she is in no rush to sign an executive order which restores voting rights for convicted felons.

The governor has been vocal about her support to restore voting rights to convicted felons. But she won't give a specific timeline on when she plans to do it.

Iowa is the only state in which there are not voting rights for felons.

A reporter asked her about felon voting rights during a tour of a TestIowa Site in Waukee yesterday.

“Listen, of course, I have talked about this for two years,” Reynolds said. “I’ve worked really hard on this. We have had great support in the House. We have worked on it in the Senate. So you know, of course, but I am going to continue to work on it.”

The Des Moines Black Lives Matter group met with the governor Monday about the matter. One of the organizers says he is growing frustrated with her lack of urgency.

“I think that’s a load of crap to be honest,” Black Lives Matter organizer Jake Sahr said. “I think she is using it as a tool to get re-elected again.”

The governor says she is committed to getting it done before the election in November. She says she wants to get the language right.

