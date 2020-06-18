Gov. Reynolds announces Governor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Gov. Reynolds announced an executive order to establish the Governor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board.

Reynolds says this board will help chart a course for Iowa’s economic comeback following the coronavirus pandemic. The board will analyze and recommend recovery and growth efforts.

Ben McLean, CEO of Ruan Transportation, will serve as the chair of the board. Other members will be business leaders from across the state, as well as state agency directors and other private and non-private sector professionals.

“No idea, no solution is off the table,” McLean said. “The entire goal of the board is about taking those ideas, identifying the very best ones and putting them forward in a way that helps us modernize and improve our economy, our healthcare systems and our educational environment.”

Reynolds also said she expects the board will set the foundation for the 2021 legislative agenda.

“Their work isn’t just about moving the economic dial,” Reynolds said, “but also about ensuring the future prosperity of our state is widespread and reaches those workers and communities who too often feel left out even when times are good.”

